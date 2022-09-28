Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lam Research by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,932 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.05.

LRCX opened at $376.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.53. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $369.34 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

