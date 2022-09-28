Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.05

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 1514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Landstar Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
