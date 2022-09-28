Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

Shares of Lasertec stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 243,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $62.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

