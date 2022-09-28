Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LB traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 145,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,580. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$30.31 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. CSFB cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laurentian Bank of Canada

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

