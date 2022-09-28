Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys 20,968 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. 9,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $54.82.

