Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $225,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $222.07. 111,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

