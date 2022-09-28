Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 23.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.45. The stock has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $218.13 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

