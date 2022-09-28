Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,052,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.2 %

GLD traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $154.86. 427,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

