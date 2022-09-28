Ledyard National Bank Acquires 907 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 232,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,039. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.