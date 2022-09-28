Ledyard National Bank Buys 22,192 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $28,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,965,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 78,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,344. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

