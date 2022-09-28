Ledyard National Bank Decreases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.82. 40,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,522. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

