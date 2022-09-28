Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $8.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $703.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,362. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $630.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.89. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

