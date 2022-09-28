Ledyard National Bank Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,647. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

