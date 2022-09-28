Ledyard National Bank Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,620 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.03.

