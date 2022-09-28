Ledyard National Bank Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,690 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $279.60. The company had a trading volume of 83,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,098. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.18. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

