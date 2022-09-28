Ledyard National Bank Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 154,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 94,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.