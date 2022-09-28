Ledyard National Bank Sells 8,807 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.35.

Comcast Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,086,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

