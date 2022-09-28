Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 87 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 43,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,324. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.02. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.