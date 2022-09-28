Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.89. 29,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.