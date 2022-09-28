Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,641 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 12,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,490. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $74.98 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

