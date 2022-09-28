Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 515 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.50. 14,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.38. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

