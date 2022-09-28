Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $140.82. 17,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

