LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.20

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.20 and last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGIF shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Kempen & Co upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($161.22) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.