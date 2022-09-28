Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Price Performance

OTCMKTS FINMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,160. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.