Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 548.0% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,795,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Life Clips Price Performance

LCLP remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 23,678,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,571,553. Life Clips has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Life Clips alerts:

Life Clips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Clips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Clips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.