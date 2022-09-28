Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Up 7%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 97,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 52,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

