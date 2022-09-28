Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 44 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.75.

Insider Activity

RH Price Performance

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,554. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH traded up $9.33 on Wednesday, hitting $257.38. 23,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,454. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $700.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.31.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.