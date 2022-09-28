Lincoln Capital LLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 4.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 50,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 75,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 349,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,990. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

