Lincoln Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 0.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. 226,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

