Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 4,716 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,778,000 after acquiring an additional 119,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on DNB shares. TheStreet lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 61,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,175. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -210.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

