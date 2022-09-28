Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde Trading Up 1.5 %

LIN traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $269.28. 29,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $301.52. The company has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.