Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. 547,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,888,270. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

