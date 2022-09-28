Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $287,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.05. 62,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,285. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

