Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $857,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 78,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,982. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

