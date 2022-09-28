Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Unilever by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Unilever by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,754,000 after acquiring an additional 543,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. 118,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $55.01.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

