Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 29.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,419,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.5 %

LCID opened at 14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

