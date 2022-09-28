Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Increased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,155 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 3.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. 92,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,271,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

