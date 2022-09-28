LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.58 Per Share

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

LON LXI opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.56. LXI REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 111 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 155.60 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hugh Seaborn acquired 20,095 shares of LXI REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,941.55 ($36,178.77).

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Stories

