LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

LXP Industrial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 2,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,084,000 after buying an additional 278,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,431,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after buying an additional 82,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

