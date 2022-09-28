Lydia Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $72,122.15 (LYD)

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Lydia Finance has a market cap of $72,122.15 and approximately $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lydia Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Lydia Finance Profile
Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lydia Finance Coin Trading
