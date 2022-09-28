Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Up 4,839.1% in September

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 4,839.1% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of MFD stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
