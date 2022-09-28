Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Up 4,839.1% in September

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 4,839.1% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MFD stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFD. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

