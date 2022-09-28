Macroview Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 5.1% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.06. 102,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,285. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.