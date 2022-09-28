Macroview Investment Management LLC Makes New $671,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.19. 3,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.99. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

