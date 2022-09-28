Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May comprises approximately 3.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 24.2% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PMAY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

