Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 5,895 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,848 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 209,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

