MAI Capital Management Has $6.77 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $114.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $165.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

