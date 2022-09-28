MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Trading Down 0.2 %

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

