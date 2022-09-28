MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 1.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RYH opened at $249.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $249.45 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.