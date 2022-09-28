MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,465 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,814 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,604,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 224,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

