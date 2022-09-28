MaidCoin ($MAID) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $150,208.00

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One MaidCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003564 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. MaidCoin has a market cap of $150,208.00 and approximately $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MaidCoin

MaidCoin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. The official website for MaidCoin is www.maidcoin.org. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin.

MaidCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

